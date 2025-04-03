{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

China's Hainan Province celebrates Double Third Festival

The resort city of Sanya in the south of the island hosted dragon boat competitions

HAIKOU /China/, April 1. /TASS/. Residents of the southern Chinese province of Hainan celebrated a series of cultural and recreational events on the occasion of the Double Third Festival - the third day of the third month of the lunar calendar, which fell on March 31 this year, Hainan Daily reported.

According to the paper, dragon boat competitions were held in the resort city of Sanya in the south of the island, and national fashion shows were held in Wuzhishan in the central part of the region. The Li People (an autochthonous population that settled in Hainan more than 3,000 years ago) organized festive processions, dance shows and brocade embroidery competitions in various districts of the province.

Baisha Li Autonomous County in western Hainan threw a feast for 1,000 people on the occasion of the Double Third Festival. Locals and tourists tasted local cuisine and a traditional alcoholic drink made from a special type of sticky rice (called mountain orchid wine). It is usually served on special ceremonial occasions.

A conference to promote investment was also held in the same part of the island, where participants signed five agreements worth 836 million yuan ($116 million at the current exchange rate). Hainan also held festive exhibitions in support of agriculture to promote the sales of local agricultural products. Thus, the cultural flavor became a successful complement to the economic activities.

Originally, the Double Third Festival was dedicated to successful hunting and a bountiful harvest, and according to tradition, it was also a time to make romantic acquaintances. In May 2006, China's State Council added the festival to its list of intangible cultural relics as part of the government's active policy to protect and preserve national culture. In the past, it was mostly celebrated by people living in central and southern Hainan, where most of the small ethnic groups are concentrated. In recent years, however, it has become popular with other residents of the province and is of great interest to visiting tourists.

Tags
Hainan
Kiev actively recruiting teenagers for sabotage — top Russian investigator
"The teenagers that commit crimes against public security, the foundations of the constitutional order and state security are often motivated by ethnic hatred," Alexander Bastrykin said
Read more
US business ready to fill niches left by European companies in Russia — Dmitriev
Priority is the creation of joint ventures with Russian companies, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
Read more
Press review: Germany mulls Nord Stream restoration as Zaporozhye NPP sparks talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, March 28th
Read more
Mali regards Ukraine terrorist state — Foreign Minister
According to Abdoulaye Diop, the Sahel states and Russia have common approaches and views on security issues, and "equally recognize and see how it is necessary to fight terrorism to ensure security in the region"
Read more
West plans 'another spectacle' on Bucha anniversary — Zakharova
In July 2024, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he would send a new request to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to provide Russia with the names of people whose bodies were shown in the media, implying that reports about civilian deaths in Bucha were fabricated
Read more
Houthis claim they downed US spy drone over Yemen
According to the report, this is the second MQ-9 Reaper drone shot down by the Houthis in the Yemeni air space over the past 72 hours
Read more
FSB nabs Russian woman suspected of high treason in Kherson region
According to the FSB, the detained woman transferred personal funds for the purchase of armored combat vehicles, ammunition, gear and medicines for Ukrainian troops
Read more
Ukrainian forces deploy weapons, equipment at energy facilities for protection
Andrey Marochko also noted that Ukrainian forces continue to target the Russian energy system
Read more
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps reiterates threat to destroy Israel
On April 1, 2024, an Israeli airstrike on Tehran’s consulate in the Syrian capital of Damascus killed 13 people, including seven high-ranking Iranian military advisors
Read more
Rubio says United States to remain in NATO
It is stated that Trump is not against NATO
Read more
Russian forces sink three Ukrainian boats trying to cross Dnieper in Kherson Region
According to the report, the enemy keeps trying to disrupt spring fieldwork in the Kherson Region
Read more
US looks to weaken Russia’s ties with Iran, China, North Korea — Kellogg
Cooperation between China and Russia is viewed by the US as "global issue" that also involves Iran and North Korea, according to the envoy
Read more
Russia never advocated for deterioration of relations with Finland — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that Russia has been always standing "for the maintenance and development of good mutually beneficial relations based on the mutual respect"
Read more
Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq slump in biggest one-day decline since 2020 — report
The hardest hit were companies relying on international supply chains
Read more
NATO defense official says Russia has advantages in geography, combat readiness
Cavoli suggested that in the event of a hypothetical conflict, Russia could quickly build up its troops on its borders to counter NATO troops
Read more
RDIF CEO hopes Russia, US can find new opportunities, including in economy
Kirill Dmitriev emphasized that restoring dialogue with the United States is a challenging and gradual process
Read more
Next meeting between Russia, Alliance of Sahel States to be held in Africa — MFA
The Russian diplomats added that the ministers agreed to further strengthen the coordination of actions at the UN and other multilateral platforms
Read more
Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman warns of global consequences from Trump’s tariffs
"Old supply chains will be ruptured but new ones will emerge," Dmitry Medvedev noted
Read more
Finland has lot of work to do to improve relations with Russia — diplomat
"Just throwing out a call [to restore relations] is clearly not enough," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kiev regime had no time to conceal its crimes in Kursk Region — Russian mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky pointed out that, while fleeing en masse, Ukrainian troops were abandoning expensive Western-made hardware
Read more
Dmitriev discusses US-Russia dialogue with key members of Trump administration
And one of the main topics is the restoration of US-Russia relations, the restoration of dialogue, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
Read more
‘Liberation Day:’ Trump imposes retaliatory customs duties against 'all countries'
US president is expected to personally announce the details of the restrictions
Read more
Russia replaces equipment at unprecedented pace, builds up forces — NATO defense official
According to Cavoli’s estimantes, the Russian Armed Forces are "today larger than it was at the beginning" of the special military operation
Read more
Ukraine fires over 110 munitions at Belgorod Region in past day
Seven seven people were wounded
Read more
At least 80 people killed in Gaza City on April 3 — TV
On March 18, the Israeli army resumed fighting in the Gaza Strip, launching massive attacks on the Palestinian enclave and violating a ceasefire reached in January
Read more
Russian envoy arrives in Washington, CNN says
Dmitriev is expected to meet special envoy of the US leader Steve Witkoff later on Wednesday, the TV channel says
Read more
CSTO headquarters discusses preparations for Combat Brotherhood-2025 exercise
"Particular attention will be given to the systematic development and alignment of commands, the practical training for deploying control points for troop groups by the forces and resources of the host countries, and the examination of command-and-control procedures with the involvement of specialists from key training and research organizations," Vladislav Shchegrikovich added
Read more
Google subsidiary reports profits in Russia first time since 2020
No revenue data are available for 2023 or 2024
Read more
Hollywood star Val Kilmer known for Batman, Jim Morrison roles dies at 65
In 2014, Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and later recovered
Read more
Porsche denies mass media reports on plans to resume arms manufacturing
The Europaische Sicherheit und Technik web portal informed earlier that Porsche is considering the return to the arms market
Read more
Russian Finance Ministry weighing tax break for mining of rare metals
According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Russia boasts reserves of 29 rare metals, including fifteen rare-earth ones
Read more
Russian units wipe out up to 100 Ukrainian troops while mopping up Veseloye in DPR
The ministry stressed that MLRS and assault drone crews in coordination with unmanned aerial vehicle operators eliminated firing positions and stationing areas of Ukrainian troops
Read more
IAEA chief Grossi's Western bias makes him bad candidate for UN secretary general — expert
Andrey Koshkin also expressed doubt that Grossi would change his position if he became UN Secretary General
Read more
Kiev deliberately undermines any peace initiatives — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, Moscow repeatedly emphasized that "a political and diplomatic settlement is always our priority"
Read more
Russian envoy says he discussed cooperation on Arctic, rare earth minerals during US visit
Potential interactions in other sectors were also discussed, noted Kirill Dmitriev
Read more
Medvedev calls Russia's latest missiles best cure for Russophobia
The politician said that Russophobia stems from "bipolar affective exaggeration of Russia’s influence on the life of Europe and Europeans" and alternates between manic and depressive phases
Read more
Europe requests deployment of long-range hypersonic weapons — NATO commander in Europe
Christopher Cavoli also described Washington's withdrawal from the INF Treaty in 2019 "a very important move" and called for capitalizing on it
Read more
EU is 'sinking ship' — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited US President Donald Trump's recently announced tariffs as further evidence that the EU's previously projected GDP growth targets would miss their mark
Read more
Russia becomes first country to recognize Alliance of Sahel States — Mali's top diplomat
"We pointed out that we have common approaches, a common vision of certain problems in the field of security, peace, international and political issues," Abdoulaye Diop emphasized
Read more
Moscow, Tehran seek to implement Strategic Partnership Treaty pronto — Russian MFA
The ministry added that the parties had expressed satisfaction with positive trends in multifaceted cooperation between the two countries
Read more
Trump expresses confidence that Putin, Zelensky ready for deal on Ukraine
US President said a lot of progress had been made in discussing a settlement in Ukraine
Read more
Man in intensive care after bear attack in Moscow Region
Maxim Zabelin added that it was possible to find the man thanks to the coordinated actions of the Emergencies Ministry and foresters
Read more
Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 3,145 — news agency
A major earthquake struck Myanmar on March 28
Read more
Large deposit of rare earth metals discovered in Kazakhstan — ministry
The ministry explained that it concerns the Zhana Kazakhstan area, which includes almost the entire Kuyrektykol site
Read more
Europe must make contact with Putin — Stubb
The Finnish president opined that France or UK should be the one to speak to the Russian leader
Read more
UN official comments on detention of leader of Moldova's autonomous region
Gutsul earlier called on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to pay attention to the situation around the autonomous region
Read more
Israeli jets attack military facility in southern Damascus — TV channel
On April 2, the Israeli Air Force launched a missile attack on a military research center in the Masakin-Berzi neighborhood of northern Damascus
Read more
Europe seeks to undermine peace settlement in Ukraine — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov asserted that this approach mirrors the current actions of the EU, with only limited exceptions
Read more
Hungary to exit ICC as it becomes 'political instrument' — Orban
"The Hungarian minister of justice will hand over to the national parliament the paperwork on our termination of cooperation with the court," the Hungarian prime minister said
Read more
Russia initiates antidumping dispute on hot-rolled steel with US in WTO
Russia believes that the measures at issue are inconsistent with various provisions of the WTO's Anti-Dumping Agreement
Read more
Russia favors Israel's accession to NPT as nuclear-free state — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov acknowledged the significant challenges associated with achieving this objective in the region
Read more
Pentagon believes Russia steps up military technology exchanges with China, Iran, DPRK
The hearings of the abovementioned committee focus on the strategy of the US military's European and African Commands
Read more
No US reaction to ongoing Ukraine’s attacks on Russian energy facilities yet — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov advised turning to the Foreign Ministry with a question about a diplomatic reaction
Read more
Dmitriev says ‘three steps forward’ made following meetings in Washington
According to Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy, the issues have been piling up: for three years, there was virtually no communication between Russia and the United States
Read more
Kremlin refuses to disclose details of meeting between RDIF CEO Dmitriyev, US official
Kirill Dmitriyev has left for the United States "on a mission from the president and in line with his mandate," Dmitry Peskov specified
Read more
Kiev is trying to destabilize Africa by openly supporting terrorists in Sahel — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, "the Sahara-Sahel region is currently facing manifestations of terrorism, with the root causes of these issues largely stemming from its colonial past"
Read more
Europeans set sights on Odessa, Lvov, plotting intervention, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova reiterated that the French-UK initiative on deploying some "reassurance forces" to Ukraine was discussed in Paris on March 27 at yet another European summit of a so-called "coalition of the willing" formed a month ago in order to assemble some "peacekeeping" contingent to be deployed in Ukraine
Read more
Russia, US can achieve great things working together in space — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted, however, that these expectations need to be tempered due to "the current and largely strengthened sanctions regime on the US side"
Read more
Dates of new round of Russia-US talks to be set soon — Dmitriev
This dialogue will continue, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy emphasized
Read more
US doesn’t impose duties on Russia, Cuba, Belarus, North Korea as they already sanctioned
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added that Canada and Mexico were not affected by the new restrictions, because the US had previously imposed separate duties of 25% on them
Read more
Zakharova calls London’s demands to declare Russian-related activities absurd
The diplomat referred to Britain’s intention to introduce an "enhanced" control regime against Russia as part of the future Foreign Influence Registration Scheme
Read more
Canada, Norway, Denmark, Netherlands join Czech ammo initiative for Kiev — top diplomat
The Czech Republic is among Ukraine’s strongest supporters, the news agency said
Read more
US duties may reduce world trade volume by 1% in 2025 — WTO
The vast majority of global trade still flows under the WTO's Most-Favored-Nation terms, Okonjo-Iweala stressed
Read more
Russia prefers to continue working with US to resolve Ukraine conflict — Kremlin
"Everyone would prefer not to fight, but to talk, and not only to talk but to be heard, this is what we have with the current American administration," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian envoy invites US colleagues to visit Russia
This direct dialogue makes it possible not to distort information but to clearly and directly discuss all key issues, Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
Russian diplomat alerts US to hostility of EU, Kiev unless chances to negotiate fade
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that European officials are attempting to impose their foreign policy agenda on Washington
Read more
Over 1,000 children die in violent crimes in 2024 in Russia — Investigative Committee
Among the victims, there are 266 children under the age of one year, 831 from one to five years old, 2,600 from 6 to 10 years old, over 6,000 from 11 to 14 years old, and 7,000 teenagers
Read more
Trump to rely on forces that brought him to power — Russian presidential aide
Nikolay Patrushev agreed that Trump, when he was still a candidate, "made many statements critical of the destructive foreign and domestic policies pursued by the current administration"
Read more
Trump declares state of emergency in the US due to economic situation — White House
As the document notes, "large and persistent annual U.S. goods trade deficits have led to the hollowing out of our manufacturing base; resulted in a lack of incentive to increase advanced domestic manufacturing capacity; undermined critical supply chains; and rendered our defense-industrial base dependent on foreign adversaries"
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities In Donetsk area, Zaporozhye Region over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 235 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Zelensky believes ceasefire in Ukraine could be achieved in coming weeks, months
"There are various options; sometimes, everything comes together in an instant, especially when it comes to this aspect of ending the war - the hot phase, the complete cessation of fire," he noted
Read more
Press review: Russia, US prepare for further talks as EU boosts defense with 800 bln euro
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 3rd
Read more
Trump's tariffs lay ground for self-sufficient US economy — Russian envoy
The Russian presidential envoy and special envoy of the US leader Steve Witkoff have a meeting in Washington on April 3
Read more
Russia open to realistic peace initiatives, mediation offers on Ukraine — Foreign Ministry
The statement read that the meeting was held in a friendly and trusting atmosphere typical of Russian-Chinese communication
Read more
EU's nuclear umbrella talk comes amid concerns in Paris, London — senior Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia has also taken note of what is happening in the field of missile defense, where the concept of "the ‘Iron Dome’ has turned into the ‘Golden Dome,’ with its key aspects being exactly what we [in Russia] warned about back when the program was in the making"
Read more
Russia capable of rapid military personnel expansion — Pentagon
Cavoli is also head of the European Command of the US army
Read more
Finland has until July 7 to explain closing border with Russia — ECHR
It added that the Finnish cabinet "was notified in March 2025"
Read more
US makes exception for Hungary from sanctions against Gazprombank — Szijjarto
The exception from sanctions against Gazprombank for Hungary will be effective until May, the Hungarian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia-US talk on embassies moving forward, but 'in dribs and drabs' — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov cautioned, however, that the situation remains fragile. "Of course, everything could still be reversed
Read more
Palestinian cabinet condemns Israel’s move to capture ‘Morag axis,’ split up Gaza
The cabinet strongly condemned the "brutal escalation of Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip"
Read more
Press review: Ukraine gets ready to host foreign troops as US prepares for trade war
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, April 2nd
Read more
Russian diplomat slams lack of reaction from OHCHR to killings of journalists
The Russian envoy pointed out that on April 2, he "sent Mr. Turk an official letter," in which he "once again described in detail the attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on our correspondents"
Read more
Trump introduces sweeping tariffs: globe reacts
The US president also declared a state of emergency in the country due to the economic situation and trade deficit
Read more
Trump expects $6-7 trillion in investment to come to US after new tariffs take effect
US stocks started the day in the red, with the key indexes falling by 2.9-4.6%
Read more
No one refused to participate in Operation Pipeline — Russia's deputy defense minister
Assessing the operation, Yunus-Bek Yevkurov stressed that it demonstrated "the highest level" - a small force performed a daring maneuver to determine the outcome of the battle
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to French journalist Adrien Bocquet
According to the corresponding presidential decree, Russian citizenship granted to 34 people, four individuals striped of citizenship
Read more
Trump's tariffs could plunge world into third global recession in last 20 years — Axios
The portal quoted consulting company Evercore as saying that in 2024, the US imported $3.3 trillion worth of goods, or more than $25,000 per household
Read more
WTO chief sees risk of tariff war escalation
"The WTO was established to serve precisely in moments like this — as a platform for dialogue, to prevent trade conflicts from escalating, and to support an open and predictable trading environment," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stressed
Read more
Acting Israeli ambassador says no talks with Moscow about future of Russian bases in Syria
Alexander Ben Zvi stressed that it was up to Russia and Syria to resolve that issue
Read more
Russia won't be appeased by ongoing Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure — diplomat
President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States held a phone conversation on March 18 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, measures for avoiding escalation, and various international matters
Read more
US Senate idea to tax countries working with Russia could cripple global economy — expert
In his opinion, US President Donald Trump "continues to be under severe pressure"
Read more
Pilots under medical supervision after crash of Tu-22M3 plane in eastern Russia — governor
The crew of four pilots ejected, but one of them died
Read more
Kiev actively recruiting teenagers for sabotage — top Russian investigator
"The teenagers that commit crimes against public security, the foundations of the constitutional order and state security are often motivated by ethnic hatred," Alexander Bastrykin said
Read more
US administration acts constructively, respectfully in dialogue with Russia — Dmitriev
The administration of US President Donald Trump, unlike the administration of 46th President Joe Biden, is focused on solving problems, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO and special presidential envoy said
Read more
Israeli strike on school building in Gaza City kills 29 people, leaves over 100 injured
Al Jazeera reported earlier that the attack had killed 15 people
Read more
Hypersonic weapons vital but tanks, artillery needed to retain territory, says Medvedev
"We had to catch up with the production of drones and build up their output," the politician said
Read more
Majority of Americans oppose idea of Trump serving third term as president, poll shows
The respondents largely don’t approve of the activities of the parties they support (37% among Republicans and 33% among Democrats)
Read more
Gas reserves in European UGS facilities down to 34%
European UGS facilities are currently 34.02% full (11.57 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years)
Read more
Trump’s administration to continue trying to contain and weaken Russia — senior diplomat
"We do not intend to overstate this report, but we must not ignore its influence on the policies under Trump’s presidency," Sergey Ryabkov remarked
Read more
EU trade ministers to approve measures against US duties on April 7
The EU understands that "the US seeks to strengthen its domestic industrial base", Sefcovic. said
Read more
Russia, Armenia maintain alliance despite external attempts to undermine it — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted that Moscow is prepared "to continue working together to deepen and enhance the effectiveness of our partnership for the benefit of the citizens of both countries"
Read more