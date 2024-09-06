No comments from Grossi on specific agreements reached after his visits to Ukraine, Russia

KALININGRAD, September 6. /TASS/. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi refrained from disclosing any specific agreements reached between Ukraine and Russia after his recent visits to these countries.

"I cannot talk about the agreements between the two countries," Grossi told reporters. "But what I can tell you is that here, and also in Kiev, I was able to address directly what the current dangers and challenges are, and the IAEA was able to express it views on what needs to be avoided," Grossi said.

The Director General underscored that the IAEA utilizes all available instruments to cushion the consequences of the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia in terms of nuclear safety.

"Through the IAEA - I dare to say, - both sides know that there is a technical, professional channel of communication. We have to preserve it despite of the difficulties and in spite of the frustration," he said.