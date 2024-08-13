Court fines Wikipedia $43,562 for refusing to remove information banned in Russia

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Tagansky District Court of Moscow fined Wikimedia Foundation, which owns the Russian speaking Wikipedia, 4,000,000 rubles ($43,562) for refusing to remove information banned on the territory of Russia, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"Wikimedia Foundation found guilty of an offense under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation (failure of the owner of a website to delete information or a web-page when the obligation to delete such information, such a web page, is included in the legislation of the Russian Federation). The court ruled to impose a penalty on this entity in the form of a fine in the amount of 4,000,000 rubles," the judge announced.

The company's representative did not attend the court hearing, although he was notified about it.

Wikimedia Foundation is a non-profit organization registered as a charitable foundation in the United States. It is known as a platform for Wikipedia and related projects. In Russia, it has already been fined more than 10 times.