PARIS, July 19. /TASS/. The widespread Microsoft outage has revealed a weak link in the West’s technological armor, while the IT disruption passed Russia by completely, ironically, due to sanctions, Florian Philippot, leader of the French party Les Patriotes (The Patriots), said.

"Thanks to the international sanctions, Russia was able to steer clear of the chaos caused by the global Microsoft outage. What a twist! Those who believe they are the strongest turned out to be the weakest," he wrote on his X profile.

Earlier, Russia’s media watchdog said that it had not been notified by Russian companies about any problems caused by the Microsoft outage.

The deputy head of the Platforma NTI company, Nikita Utkin, told TASS that Russia was able to reap the rewards of software import substitution. He said, "some systems may be affected by the outage in Russia as well, but this is not about access to software as such, but rather the functionality of cloud services, which is most often not so critical."

On Friday, a wide range of countries reported outages on Microsoft’s Windows operating system. Leading global banks, airlines, media and some other businesses were all affected. CrowdStrike, a US cybersecurity firm, told CNBC that it had experienced a major disruption following "a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts." The company added, "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."