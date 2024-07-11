Man detained in Maykop admits he planned to set Orthodox cathedral on fire — FSB video

MOSCOW, July 11. TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) published a video footage of apprehension of a member of an international terror group, outlawed in Russia, who confessed that he intended to set fire to the Cathedral of Holy Dormition in Maykop.

"We wanted to set a church on fire. Had there been a security officer, we wanted to stab him, and I wanted to pour gasoline," he said. He had gasoline prepared for that. According to the detainee, he acted on command from the Islamic State terror group.

The Cathedral abbot father Georgy thanked the security agencies for the prevented terror attack.

Previously, the FSB announced that a terror attack on a Christian Orthodox Church in Adygea was thwarted. According to the agency, the terrorist planned an attack on a church in Maykop and murder of the clergy and security with a subsequent arson. He procured the necessary components and produced improvised incendiary devices.

Banned terror group materials, a flag of the terrorist organization, a knife and incendiary device components were seized from the criminal. A criminal case has been initiated.