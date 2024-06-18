Russia’s FMBA plans to ship new anti-infective vaccines to Latin American countries

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA) plans to export its pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines to Latin American and Caribbean countries and to localize their production in this region, the agency’s press office told TASS.

"The export and localization of production of pneumococcal and meningococcal vaccines Latin American and Caribbean countries, as well as other FMBA products, is one of agency’s interests and operational areas, and corresponding events have already been planned," the press office said.

The press office noted that clinical trials of both vaccines are expected to be completed in 2026, and then their registration process will begin.