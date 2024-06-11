Infrastructure damage at Russia’s liberated territories exceeds $2.55 bln

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee examined over 70,000 destroyed civilian infrastructure facilities in liberated settlements - according to department specialists, the amount of damage surpassed 229 bln rubles ($2.55 bln), the press service of the Investigative Committee told TASS.

"In total, investigators examined more than 70,000 destroyed facilities of civilian infrastructure. Employees of the Forensic Center of the Russian Investigative Committee determined that the total amount of damage exceeds 229 bln rubles," the statement said.

The department noted that Director of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin held a meeting of the Coordination Council of the Investigative Committee on the provision of assistance to children affected by humanitarian disasters, natural disasters, terrorist acts, and armed conflicts.