Level of Russians’ trust in Putin stands at 81%, FOM poll shows

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russians has increased by 1 percentage point to 81%, says a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) between May 24 and 26, surveying 1,500 adults.

"When asked if they trusted Putin, 81% of the poll’s participants said ‘yes’ (a 1 p.p. rise). Also, the majority of the population, or 82%, approves of the way the president is running the country (unchanged over the past week)," the pollster said.

A total of 58% of those polled said they were happy with the Russian government (a 4.4 p.p. increase), and 61% approved of the job Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was doing (a 4 p.p. rise).

The level of popular support for the United Russia party stood at 48% (a 2 p.p. decline). The level stood at 9% for the Russian Communist Party (a 2 p.p. increase) and dropped by 1 percentage point to reach 8% for the Russian Liberal Democratic Party. Popular support for the A Just Russia — For Truth party was unchanged at 3%, and the New People party saw a 2 percentage point rise to 4%.