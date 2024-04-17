MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The whereabouts of more than 160 Ukrainian children, who, as Kiev believed, were "taken to Russia", have been determined in Germany owing to cooperation with German authorities, the chief of Ukraine’s National Police, Ivan Vygovsky, said.

"Thanks to our cooperation with Germany’s law enforcement agencies, the whereabouts of 161 Ukrainian children have been located in Germany," Vygovsky was quoted on the police’s Facebook page (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designed as extremist).

The Kiev authorities claim that Russia allegedly "illegally relocates" Ukrainian children from the conflict area. President Vladimir Putin pointed out that the Russian authorities were lawfully getting children out of the conflict zone, saving their lives and health, and never opposed their reunification with families.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children’s Rights Maria Lvova-Belova said that Ukraine and Western countries were doing everything in order to demonize Russia’s image and generate a certain mythology around this story that was so tough for the affected children.