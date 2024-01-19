Khabarovsk resident detained for espionage for Ukrainian military intelligence — FSB

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) employees detained a Khabarovsk resident, who was collecting information on Russian servicemen involved in the special military operation and on radio frequencies, used by the Russian Defense Ministry, the FSB press office told TASS. In addition, the suspect was allegedly preparing an assassination attempt at servicemen of military units, located in the Khabarovsk Region.

"Illegal activities of collaborator of Ukrainian intelligence agencies have been revealed and thwarted. As a result of investigative measures, a local resident was detained in Khabarovsk, who, under orders from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, collected and handed over information on radio frequencies, used by the Russian Defense Ministry, as well as information regarding Russian Armed Forces servicemen involved in the special military operation," the FSB press office said.

"It was also determined that the suspect also planned physical elimination of servicemen of military units, located in the Khabarovsk Region, under orders from a foreign intelligence agency," the FSB said.

A criminal case over charges of treason has been imitated against the detainee. It carries penalty of up to a lifetime in prison.