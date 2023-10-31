FSB detains Russian national in Kemerovo for role in Ukrainian cyberhacking team

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a resident of the Kemerovo Region in Siberia for his role as a member of a Ukrainian hacking team engaged in conducting cyberattacks on Russian information resources, the FSB said in a statement.

"The illegal activities of a Russian national targeting the country’s national security were exposed in the town of Belov, Kemerovo Region. He committed high treason by assisting a foreign organization," the statement reads.

"It has been established that the detainee used an Internet messenger to join a Ukrainian cyber group working for Ukrainian intelligence agencies. As a member of the group, he carried out cyberattacks on Russia’s information resources, which involved malicious software and could impair the operation of the country’s critical infrastructure facilities," the FSB added.

Investigative measures and searches were conducted at the suspect’s residence and workplace, computer equipment and communications devices were seized, and evidence of his anti-Russian activities was identified, the FSB noted. "The detainee has been charged under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (‘High Treason’)," the agency said, adding that he had been taken into custody.