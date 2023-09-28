FSB catches Russian spying for Ukraine in Sevastopol

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) detained a Russian citizen in Sevastopol who had been spying for Ukrainian military intelligence, the FSB told TASS.

"A Russian citizen has been arrested in Sevastopol on suspicion of committing" high treason, the FSB specified.

According to the FSB, in 2022, the criminal fled mobilization, going to a CIS country where he sought out a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence for recruitment. "While performing a task for a foreign intelligence service, the Russian citizen joined a company that was building fortifications in the Republic of Crimea. He sent the information he collected to Ukrainian military intelligence," the FSB said.

In a video TASS obtained from the FSB, the detainee admits he was recruited by a Ukrainian intel agent and that he had sent information from Crimea that could harm Russia. He also confirmed that he took a job digging trenches on the Russian peninsula, where he took photos and transferred them to a Ukrainian spy.

"These were trenches in the northern part of the Crimean Peninsula. I was aware that the data I collected would be used against Russia, but I had quite different goals and I didn’t care," he added.

He was taken into custody and now faces the possibility of life in prison.