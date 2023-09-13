Evan Gershkovich’s family calls on UN to recognize his as 'arbitrarily detained' — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, September 13. /TASS/. Family of The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, sent a petition to the United Nations, in which it asks the global organization to recognize him as arbitrarily detained, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters.

"Evans parents have delivered a petition to the United Nations, a petition that calls on this institution to make clear that Gershkovich has been arbitrarily detained and to push for his immediate release. We urge all member states to join this call for Evan’s release and the release of all those who have been wrongfully detained," she said, without specifying which UN body the petition was sent to.

Gershkovich was detained in late March in Yekaterinburg; a criminal case was initiated against him over charges of espionage. According to the FSB press office, Gershkovich was "collecting classified information about a Russian military-industrial complex enterprise under orders from the US side."

In late August, Moscow’s Lefortovo court prolonged his arrest until November 30.