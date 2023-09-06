FSB detains man passing data on Rostov Region’s military facility to Ukraine

ROSTOV-ON-DON, September 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Rostov Region resident suspected of passing information on a military facility to Ukraine, the FSB press office told TASS.

"The Rostov region FSB has suppressed the illegal activity of a Russian citizen, 23, who was collecting information on the location of Russian military units in the interests of the enemy. The suspect was detained. Criminal charges have been filed against him under Russian Criminal Code Article 275 ("High Treason")," the statement said.

According to the FSB, the man collected information about one of the region’s military facilities and passed it on to his Ukrainian handler by messenger.

"The data obtained by the enemy could have been used by the Ukrainian armed forces to attack this facility, which would have resulted in losses of Russian personnel and equipment," the FSB pointed out.

The press office added that investigators seized from the suspect means of communication, which he had used for contacts with his Ukrainian handlers. He could face up to 20 years in prison.