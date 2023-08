MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Vnukovo and the Domodedovo Airports of Moscow do not temporarily have arrivals and departures of flights, aviation services told TASS.

"Domodedovo and Vnukovo Airports do not temporarily handle departures and arrivals of flights. Aircraft were partly redirected to the waiting area," a source said.

Some flights approaching destinations were redirected to the Sheremetyevo Airport.