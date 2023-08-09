Area of wildfires in Yamal decreased to 1,800 hectares in a day

TASS, August 9. Firefighters are extinguishing 14 wildfires covering an area of 1,800 hectares in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region.

Six flare-ups have been localized, according to the press service of the Emergencies Ministry department for the region.

On Tuesday, the department reported that 20 wildfires were actively burning across an area of 2,100 hectares.

"There are 14 wildfire outbreaks engulfing an area of 1,833 hectares in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region. Six wildfires burning an area of 416 hectares have been localized," the statement said.

During the fire season, which was introduced on May 10, 243 natural fires have occurred in Yamal, covering a total area of over 8,000 hectares. A state of emergency has been declared in the Nadymsky and Purovsky districts. On Tuesday, the authorities of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region declared a regional state of emergency in the forests due to natural fires burning throughout the entire region.