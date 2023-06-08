Death toll in Gorlovka shelling rises to four — mayor

DONETSK, June 8. /TASS/. The death toll from the recent Ukrainian shelling of the town of Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic has risen to four, said town Mayor Ivan Prikhodko.

"A Gorlovka civilian resident died in a hospital after sustaining wounds in a shelling of the central market," the mayor said on Telegram.

Previous reports said three people were killed in the bombardment.

The region’s mission at the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes by Ukraine said that about 40 shells were fired toward the town on Thursday.