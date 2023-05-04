Putin’s address to Victory Parade on May 9 to go as planned, Kremlin confirms

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will traditionally address the Victory Parade on Red Square on May 9, with arrangements unchanged for the event, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

When asked whether there will be an abridged parade in the wake of a recent drone attack on the Kremlin, Peskov said, "No, arrangements for a regular parade are underway. The president will give an address, as usual."

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier that more than 10,000 people as well as 125 units of weaponry and weapons systems will take part in the parade marking the 78th anniversary of the Soviet Victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War.

In the early hours on Wednesday, Kiev attempted to deliver a drone strike on Putin’s residence inside the Kremlin grounds, the presidential press service reported. Russian military and special services swiftly disabled two enemy devices. Putin was unharmed and continues to work according to his usual schedule.

The Kremlin regards the incident as a premeditated terrorist attack and an assassination attempt on the Russian president. Russia retains the right to take retaliatory measures when and how it sees fit.