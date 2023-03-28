Mass protest rally against French pension reform underway in Lyon

LYON, March 28. /TASS/. A tenth protest rally with students and trade unions participating kicked off in Lyon on Tuesday where thousands of people gathered to protest against the overhaul of France’s pension system.

The protesters will march from the university campus to the city’s central square.

From 22,000 to 55,000 people, according to various estimates, participated in the previous protest rally held on March 23.

Mass protest rallies against France’s new pension reform are being held across the entire country on Tuesday.