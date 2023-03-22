Russia’s former election chief Churov dies of heart attack

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Former chairman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Vladimir Churov died of a massive heart attack on Wednesday, he was 70, lawmaker Leonid Ivlev told TASS.

"It’s sad news indeed. [He died] after surgery in a hospital at 8:00 a.m. today. Vladimir Yevgenyevich passed away after suffering a serious heart attack," Ivlev said.

According to Ivlev, who was deputy chairman of the election commission in 2008-2016, Churov felt good back on Tuesday and Monday and he was planning to write a book about US meddling in elections abroad.

A person close to Churov also shared the news about the death of the former election chief in an interview with TASS.

Churov turned 70 last Friday. He headed the Russian Central Election Commission in 2007-2016.