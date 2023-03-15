Putin urges prosecutors to react harshly to attempts to destabilize Russia

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that prosecutors respond harshly to any attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in Russia.

"Prosecutors should be more active in countering extremism <...>. As I already noted at a recent meeting of the FSB board, the number of such crimes increased last year. I am asking you to respond harshly to attempts to destabilize the socio-political situation in the country," Putin said at meeting of the board of the Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday.

Putin urged unflagging attention to such important tasks as support for prosecution in courts, protection of the environment, and monitoring of the observance of the rights of convicts.

At the end of his opening speech, Putin thanked the prosecutors for their professionalism and diligence. He expressed confidence that the prosecutors would keep the pace of work and its quality, and use all their powers to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, society and the state. "Thank you for your attention and let me wish you success," Putin concluded his speech.