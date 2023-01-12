British guitar legend Jeff Beck dies at 78

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. British guitarist Jeff Beck died on Tuesday at the age of 78. The statement about his death was posted on his official Twitter page.

"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss," the statement says.

Jeff Beck was a British guitar virtuoso who significantly influenced the development of such genres as heavy metal and jazz rock. He rose to prominence with the Yardbirds where he replaced Eric Clapton in 1965. Two years later, after leaving the band, he founded the Jeff Beck Group, featuring Rod Stewart on lead vocals and current Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood on bass.

Later, he switched to a mainly instrumental style with a focus on innovative sound. His releases spanned genres ranging from blues rock, hard rock, jazz fusion and a blend of guitar-rock and electronica. Several of his albums went platinum.

Beck is the recipient of seven Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, as a member of the Yardbirds (1992) and as a solo artist (2009).

Friends, colleagues, public remember Jeff Beck

The Guardian recalls that at one time Beck's fingers were insured for Ј7 million. "He pioneered jazz-rock, experimented with fuzz and distortion effects and paved the way for heavier subgenres such as psych rock and heavy metal over the course of his career," the publication wrote.

The BBC cited the words of Jeff Beck who said that when he was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time in 2009: "I play the way I do because it allows me to come up with the sickest sounds possible."

"That's the point now, isn't it? I don't care about the rules.

"In fact, if I don't break the rules at least 10 times in every song, then I'm not doing my job properly."

Following Beck's death many of his music colleagues paid tribute to him on Twitter.

"Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace," Led Zeppelin’s founder and Beck’s guitar mate in the Yardbirds Jimmy Page wrote.

"I was totally shocked to hear the very sad news of Jeff Beck’s passing. Jeff was such a nice person and an outstanding iconic, genius guitar player - there will never be another Jeff Beck," Black Sabbath founder and guitarist Tony Iommi tweeted.

"I can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Jeff Beck’s passing. What a terrible loss for his family, friends & his many fans. It was such an honor to have known Jeff & an incredible honor to have had him play on my most recent album," Ozzy Osbourne wrote.

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May said he was lost for words, but called Beck "the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing" and a "damn fine human being."