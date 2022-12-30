Russian embassy in Brazil expresses condolences on death of Pele

RIO DE JANEIRO, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Brazil has expressed its condolences on the death of Brazil's footbal legend Pele, a three-time World Cup winner.

"At this moment of grief, the Russian embassy in Brazil offers condolences to the family of the football king, as well as his colleagues and hundreds of thousands of fans enchanted with the magic Pele lightheartedly showed on the field and during all his life," the embassy said in a message posted on its Telegram channel.

Pele died in a private hospital in Sao Paolo on December 29, a month after he was admitted there due to progressing colon cancer. He was 82. Brazil has declared a three-day mourning period for him.