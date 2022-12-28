Life expectancy in Russia to be 72.4 years by end of year, says Health Minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Life expectancy in Russia will be 72.4 years by the end of this year, there is an increase of 2.4 years compared to the 2021 figures, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday.

"We thought that this year's life expectancy would be in the range of 71 years, taking into account high levels of morbidity in the first four months. We see that life expectancy will be higher than 72.4 years. These are numbers have improved by 2.4 years over 2021. These are projected figures so far, I think that in fact they will be somewhat higher," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel in an interview.

Murashko noted that the situation had started to change for the better due to disease prevention measures and improvement of treatment approaches.