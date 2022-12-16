Russian House in CAR head’s condition severe, but not life-threatening, embassy says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic Dmitry Sytyi, who got injured in an explosion earlier on Friday, sustained a concussion, but his life is not in danger, the Russian embassy in Bangui told TASS.

"His condition is severe, but not life-threatening. The medics say that he sustained a concussion and a blood loss," the embassy said.

Earlier, the embassy said that Sytyi got injured in an explosion of an anonymous parcel sent to his name, adding that he was hospitalized. The embassy security has been reinforced after the incident.