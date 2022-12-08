Bout, Griner pardoned before exchange, must not serve remaining prison time — activist

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Russian national Viktor Bout and US national Brittney Griner were pardoned prior to the exchange procedure in Abu Dhabi. This means that they do not have to serve remaining prison time in their home countries, says Ivan Melnikov, Vice President of the Russian division of the International Human Rights Defense Committee (CIPDH).

"According to my information, Bout and Griner were pardoned prior to the exchange procedure, and therefore there is no need for them to serve their sentences in their home countries," Melnikov said.

Basketball player Brittney Griner was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs into Russia through the Sheremetyevo Airport. During the court hearing, she admitted her guilt but said that she put her cannabis oil in the bag in a hurry and without intent to smuggle drugs. The court sentenced her to 9 years in prison. Prior to her arrest, the renowned athlete played for a team from Yekaterinburg.

Viktor Bout was detained in Bangkok in 2008 under an arrest warrant, issue by a US court. The Russian national was accused of smuggling weapons for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which the US considers a terrorist organization. Two years later, Bout was extradited to the US. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison and a $15 million fine.