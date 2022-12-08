Russia’s Novgorod region, India’s Kerala state to develop partnership

KUDANKULAM /India/, December 8. /TASS/. Russia’s northwestern Novgorod Region and India’s southern Kerala State have agreed to develop interregional partnership, Novgorod Region governor Andrey Nikitin, who is on a business visit in India, told reporters on Thursday.

He said that he had met with Kerala’s governor and chief minister. "We agreed to develop relations in the spheres of business, education, and environment protection," he said.

According to Nikitin, the Novgorod University rector and the rector of the Kerala University agreed on scientific exchanges. "Indian colleagues are working in the areas od space research and radio electronics. Our university also has these disciplines. We expect serious scientific and educational contacts and student exchanges. The Indian side is interested in sending medics to study at our university. Naturally, we will encourage it," he said.

"Veliky Novgorod Mayor Alexander Rozenbaum met with Mayor of Trivandrum (Kerala’s capital city) Arya Rajendran and they agreed to establish twin cities ties, organize cultural and educational exchanges," Nikitin added.