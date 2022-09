ROME, September 10. /TASS/. American director Laura Poitras’s documentary ‘All the Beauty and the Bloodshed’ was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, the international jury headed by American star Julianne Moore announced on Saturday.

Out of the 23 films in the main competition, Poitras’s film was the only documentary. Poitras rose to fame for her film about Edward Snowden called Citizenfour (2014), which won the Oscar for best documentary in 2015.