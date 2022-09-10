Construction of National Space Center in Moscow due to end in 2023 — Putin

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The construction of the National Space Center in Moscow is scheduled to be completed in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in Zaryadye Park on Saturday, which is marked as Moscow City Day in the Russian capital.

"The National Space Center will be completed next year," he said adding that the construction of the Moscow State University Innovation Center and the new buildings of the Bauman Moscow State Technical University is in full swing.

"The space, air transport, pharmaceutical, food and other industries are developing. There appear fantastic opportunities for technological entrepreneurship and scientific research. At a recent meeting with the mayor <...> we discussed the creation of innovative clusters in the fields of microelectronics, photonics, drones, electric transport, as well as in other advanced areas, in Moscow," the Russian leader said.