Investigation reveals bomb under Russian journalist’s car was detonated remotely

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. A bomb planted under the vehicle of Russian political scientist and journalist Darya Dugina was detonated remotely, a law enforcement agency source told TASS on Monday.

"By now, it has been established that the bomb under Dugina’s car was activated remotely. Presumably, her car was closely watched and her movements were monitored," the source disclosed.

An explosive device booby-trapped to a Toyota Land Cruiser off-roader driven by Darya Dugina, the daughter of renowned Russian philosopher and political scientist Alexander Dugin, went off and subsequently burst into flames near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy in the Moscow Region on the evening of August 20.

The investigation revealed that the bomb was planted under the car on the driver’s side. Darya Dugina who drove the SUV was killed instantly. Investigators have opened a criminal case under clause ‘f,’ part 2 of article 105 of Russia’s Criminal Code, which will be examined by the central office of Russia’s Investigative Committee. The bomb contained 400 grams in TNT equivalent, the law enforcement agencies told TASS.

Russia’s Investigative Committee believes that the political scientist’s assassination was premeditated.