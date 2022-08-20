Number of COVID-19 cases detected in Russia daily may reach winter levels – expert

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases detected in Russia daily can reach the figures of last winter, Director of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"The number of cases may grow due to the mass nature of new subvariants of omicron. In terms of the daily number of cases, we can approach the winter figures," he said.

At the same time, the expert hopes that the daily number of coronavirus deaths would not reach the figures of the past winter season. "The strain is not particularly virulent, and Russia has a certain immunity level. It is important that people get vaccinated to protect themselves," he said.

According to the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, in late January - late February of this year, over 100,000 coronavirus cases were detected in Russia daily. The maximum number of cases was reported on February 11 - 203,949 per day.