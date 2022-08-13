Over 27,000 people depart to Russia from Ukraine, DPR, LPR in past day

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. More than 27,000 people were evacuated from dangerous areas in Ukraine, and in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics to Russia during the day, Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"Despite all the obstacles created by the Kiev government, as many as 27,714 people, including 4,522 children, were evacuated from dangerous zones in Ukraine and the republics of Donbass to Russia during the day without any participation from the Ukrainian side," said Mizintsev, who also heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

Overall, 3,342,109 people have been evacuated to Russia since the start of the special military operation, including 533,441 children, he said. "A total of 557,084 vehicles have crossed the state border of the Russian Federation, including 4,145 in the past 24 hours," the official added.

During the day, the Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, federal executive bodies, Russian regions and various public organizations received 28 requests for the evacuation to Russia, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, and to Russia-controlled territories in the Zaporozhye, Nikolayev, Kharkov, and Kherson regions, he said. According to the official, the database has 2,760,175 such requests in total, filed by residents of 2,139 populated areas in Ukraine and Kiev-controlled territories in the Donetsk People’s Republic.