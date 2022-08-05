US national Murekezi charged with hate crimes in DPR

DONETSK, August 6. /TASS/. Investigators in the Donetsk People’s Republic charged US national Suedi Murekezi with inciting ethical hatred.

Murekezi’s lawyer Sergey Litvishko told TASS on Saturday that the American rejected the charges.

"My client Suedi Murekezi is charged with taking part in pro-Ukrainian and anti-Russian protests in Kherson in late February-early March. The investigation brought charges of inciting ethnic hatred against him, however he pleaded not guilty," the lawyer said.

Litvishko said Murekezi was arrested in Donetsk in June.

"According to him, he got involved in protests by chance," the lawyer stressed. He said Murekezi, an American citizen, was born in Rwanda and "moved to the United States with his family in 1994 amid the genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda."

Murekezi "never took part in the military operation in the DPR, he had a nightclub job in Kherson," the lawyer concluded.