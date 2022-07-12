Clean Arctic volunteers collect 11 tonnes of waste in Yamalo-Nenets’ mountainous area

TASS, July 12. Clean Arctic’s volunteers collected 11 tonnes of scrap metal and waste on the Lekvozh Mountain in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the regional government’s press service said on Monday.

"During the expedition, ten volunteers have collected and prepared for processing more than eleven tonnes of waste: ten tonnes of metal and 1.4 tonnes of household waste - plastics, glass, etc. <…> The expedition featured volunteers from Moscow, Voronezh, Khadyzhensk, Naberezhnye Chelny and Kemerovo," the press service said. "They all have been instructed before the expedition."

The cleanup mission was organized at an abandoned communication station, which is 1,100 meters above the sea. Next year (2023), large items of scrap metal would be transported from the mountain. The Lekvozh Mountain may become a new tourist attraction, the press service added.

During the current season, Clean Arctic’s volunteers will work at another two locations in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region: at the former Marre-Sale polar station, and at the former Polyarny settlement. At those locations the volunteers will collect and prepare for transportation the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times.

In 2021, Clean Arctic’s missions on the Yamal Peninsula were at two locations on the Kara Sea. In the Kharasavey settlement, volunteers collected 43 cubic meters of combustible waste and more than 21 tonnes of scrap metal. On the Vilkitsky Island, over two weeks, volunteers prepared 3,000 fuel barrels for transportation.

About project

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012 are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, PhosAgro, and RZD.