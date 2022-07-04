Termination of MSD vaccine supplies not affecting access to vaccination — Ministry

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Termination of vaccine supplies by MSD Pharmaceuticals, the Russian unit of international pharmaceutical company MSD (known as Merck & Co in the US and Canada) will not adversely affect availability of vaccination in Russia, Assistant Minister of Health Aleksey Kuznetsov told TASS on Monday.

"This will not produce an adverse effect for vaccination availability in our country. Children undergo vaccination against measles, mumps and rubella as part of the national immunization schedule. Required scopes of the vaccine are purchased in a centralized manner from a domestic producer; the demand is covered in full scope. Vaccination against varicella is implemented within the immunization schedule framework according to epidemic indicators. Several pharmaceuticals from different producers. The demand for vaccines is also met," the official said.

Kommersant newspaper reported earlier, citing Russian market participants, that MSD sent the notice of termination of varicella (Varivax) and measles, mumps and rubella (M-M-P II) vaccines to Russia. The Russian pharmaceutical regulator confirmed information that the company notified the authority about planned termination of production and export of such pharmaceuticals to Russia in June 2022.