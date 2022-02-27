Telegram decides not to block channels in countries involved in conflict around Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Telegram has dropped the idea of blocking, partially or completely, its channels in the countries involved in the situation around Ukraine following numerous requests from users, Pavel Durov, the founder of the messaging app, said on Sunday.

"Many users have asked us not to look at blocking Telegram channels during the conflict because we are the only source of information for them. Bearing in mind these requests, we have decided not to look at such measures. However, I ask once again in this difficult period to verify information and not to take any data published in Telegram channels for granted," he wrote on his channel.

Earlier on Sunday, he said that the messenger was looking at blocking, partially of completely, its channels in the countries involved in the conflict around Ukraine for the period of the conflict, since Telegram channels are often used to spread fakes and the messenger is physically unable to verify the authenticity of publications. He called on the users from Russia and Ukraine not to believe everything that is being posted in Telegram channels.