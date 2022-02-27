Number of Donbass residents evacuated to Russia surpasses 122,000 - source

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. The number of residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) evacuated to Russia since February 18 exceeded 122,000, law enforcement agencies told TASS on Sunday.

"As of February 27, more than 122,200 people crossed the Russian border from the DPR and LPR. Around 77,000 of them are citizens of Ukraine, around 45,000 - Russia, and over 400 - other states," the source said.

According to law enforcement agencies, 20 Russian regions are already accepting residents of Donbass, and more than 18,300 people are staying in 251 temporary accommodation centers.