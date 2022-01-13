Experts: Detox and digital Arctic tours will be popular after pandemic

MURMANSK, January 13. /TASS/. The post-pandemic directions in the Arctic tourism will be detox tours and digital tours, scientists of the Luzin Economic Problems Institute at the Kola Scientific Center (the Russian Academy of Sciences) said in the report on modern aspects of tourism in the Russian European North and West Arctic, the Scientific Center said on Wednesday.

"During the pandemic and post-pandemic periods special attention must be paid to active nature and ecology tourism in low-populated areas, sole and family trips, as well as to traveling by car or bicycle," the center said. "As the limitations are eased, the new directions in the Northern tourism would be detox tours and digital tours."

According to scientists, detox tourism therapy is a combination of leisure with activities to remove toxic traces of big cities in the conditions of the North’s ecologically clean low-populated areas. "Digital tourism is an exclusive tourism product with digital technologies," the scientists said. "Quite promising is another ecology-friendly form of leisure - plogging, which has become very popular in the Scandinavian countries." (Plogging is a combination of jogging with picking up litter. The activity began in Sweden in about 2016, and became popular in other countries in 2018 over the growing concern about plastics pollution.)

In the scientific research, the experts have outlined the problems of tourism in the Murmansk, Arkhangelsk, Vologda, and Karelia regions, as well as on the Spitsbergen Archipelago and at the Russian Arctic National Park, which takes parts of the Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya archipelagoes, and suggested possible solutions.