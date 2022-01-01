Emergency telephone phone number 112 now functions in Russia’s whole territory

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The rules of interaction by the services and agencies obliged to react to 112 emergency telephone calls have taken effect in the whole territory of Russia, under the government’s resolution adopted on November 27, 2021.

Earlier, the 112 hot line number was not available in some regions. The newly-effected rules describe the principles of interaction by emergency services. The phone calls will be free, even if the mobile phone’s balance is zero.

By dialing 112 it will be possible to contact the fire-fighting service, police, rescuers, ambulance, natural gas supply personnel and the Antiterror service. Qualified specialists on duty will be ready to provide psychological assistance, if need be. Also, requests for help might be sent in the form of text messages. Foreigners will communicate with the emergency services via interpreters.