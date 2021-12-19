Over 62% of Russians older than 60 receive 1st dose of COVID vaccine

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. More than 62% of Russians older than 60 have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Sunday.

"What is of critical importance for us today is to take care of people older than 60. We see that more than 62% of people of this age category have receives the first dose of a vaccine," he said in an interview with the documentary "Dangerous Virus. The Second Year" aired by the Rossiya-1 television channel.

Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said earlier that at least 60% of elderly people need to be vaccinated to improve the situation in this age category. However, in her words, the epidemiological situation in this age group will be stabilized when vaccination covers 80% of senior citizens.