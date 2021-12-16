Spread of Omicron variant impossible to avoid, says Russian official

MOSCOW, December 16. / TASS /. It is impossible to avoid the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister for Social Policy Tatyana Golikova said on Thursday.

"Of course, it is impossible to prevent [the spread of the Omicron variant in Russia] amid the frequent cross-border movements and upcoming New Year’s holidays," the deputy prime minister noted.

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant identified in South Africa as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. In its statement, the WHO noted that "this variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." The highest number of those infected with it has been detected in South Africa.