Memorial NGO paid off all fines for breaching foreign agents law, its member tells court

MOSCOW, November 25./TASS/. The Memorial human rights non-governmental organization (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent) has paid off all its penalties for violations of the law on foreign agents, to the tune of about four million rubles (about $53,480), its representative told the Supreme Court which considers the lawsuit of the General Prosecutor’s Office on its liquidation.

"For now, Memorial has paid off all the penalties imposed on it for the violation of the legislation on the activity of foreign agents, and this, taking into account the protocols against the leader of the association, is about four million rubles. The liquidation of the organization would be in violation of the principle of inadmissibility of punishing twice for one and the same offense," Memorial’s representative Grigory Vaiman said.

"Earlier, the Constitutional Court stated that it was inadmissible," he stressed.

Staff from the office of the Russian human rights ombudsperson attend the session of the Supreme Court reviewing the case of Memorial, the press service of the ombudsperson told TASS.