Russia registers 39,165 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 39,165 in the past 24 hours to 8,795,095, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.45%, the latest figures show.

In particular, 2,551 new coronavirus cases were identified in the past day in St. Petersburg, 1,695 in the Samara Region, 796 in the Voronezh Region, 790 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 783 in the Republic of Crimea, the crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 26,806 in the past day to 7,651,978. The share of patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery dropped to 86% of all coronavirus cases, the latest data show.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia increased by 1,179 in the past 24 hours compared to 1,188 a day before, totaling 246,814. The coronavirus mortality rate remained at 2.81%.

Moscow's cases

Coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 4,975 in the past day, registering the lowest figure since October 13.

Overall, Moscow identified 1,861,624 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.27%. On November 6, the Russian capital identified 6,880 new coronavirus cases, the latest data suggest.

Ninety-six coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day compared to ninety-eight a day before, with fatalities totaling 32,015 in the Russian capital.

Coronavirus recoveries in the Russian capital grew by 5,238 in the past day, totaling 1,635,844. Currently, 193,765 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in Moscow, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus cases in the Moscow Region increased by an all-time high of 3,297 in the past day, totaling 538,947, the crisis center reported. On November 6, the Moscow Region identified 3,085 new coronavirus cases, the latest figures indicate.

Coronavirus recoveries in the Moscow Region grew by 3,056 in the past 24 hours, totaling 469,198. Fifty-six coronavirus patients died in the Moscow Region in the past day, with fatalities totaling 9,120. Currently, 60,629 people continue their medical treatment from the novel coronavirus in the Moscow Region, the latest data show.