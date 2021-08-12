Scientist arrested in Moscow on suspicion of data transfer to foreign special services

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovo Court has issued a warrant to remand in custody for two months the CEO and chief designer of the Scientific Research Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems Alexander Kuranov detained in a high treason criminal case, the court told TASS on Thursday.

"The Lefortovo Court of Moscow has ruled to choose custody for a term of one month and 28 days, i.e. until October 9, 2021 as a measure of restraint for Kuranov suspected of committing a crime stipulated under Article 275 of Russia’s Criminal Code," the court’s spokeswoman said.

As a source in the law-enforcement agencies specified for TASS, investigators of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted searches at the places of the scientist’s residence and stay in St. Petersburg and accompanied him to Moscow for choosing a measure of restraint. According to the source’s data, Kuranov is suspected of passing over scientific research data to foreign special services.

The FSB has not yet pressed official charges against Kuranov.

As the data of open sources suggest, Kuranov is a Doctor of Technical Sciences and a professor of the chair of control systems and technologies at the St. Petersburg State Polytechnic University, the CEO and chief designer of the Scientific Research Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems within the Leninets Group. He engaged in scientific technologies related to hydrocarbon fuel in aircraft.