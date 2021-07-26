Two Russian pictures included in Venice Film Festival program

ROME, July 26. /TASS/. The movie "Captain Volkonogov Escaped" directed by Alexey Chupov and Natalia Merkulova has been included in the 2021 Venice Film Festival main competition, the Festival’s Artistic Director Alberto Barbera announced Monday.

This is the second time the Russian duo has participated in the oldest and among the most prestigious film festivals in the world. In 2018, they presented the "The Man Who Surprised Everyone" to the "Horizons" competition, which won an award for actress Natalia Kudryashova. The new movie’s story also involves mysticism, just like the previous one did. The main role is played by Yuri Borisov.

The main competition includes a total of 20 movies, including four Italian ones, a Spanish, a Chilean, a Ukrainian and a French one.

Another movie, "Mama, I’m Home," directed by Alexander Sokurov’s apprentice Vladimir Bitokov, starring Ksenia Rappoport and Yuri Borisov, has been included in the newly-established "Horizons Extra" program.

Bitokov is a graduate of Sokurov’s "Movie and TV directors’ workshop" at the Kabardino-Balkaria State University. He previously won an award at the 2018 Kinotavr competition with the "Deep Rivers" movie.

This year, the Venice Film Festival administration introduced the "Horizons Extra" competition, sponsored by Armani. The Armani Beauty award is an audience award, aimed at presenting new trends in global cinema. According to Barbera, this is the first time an audience award will be presented at the world’s oldest film festival.

The 78th Venice Film Festival will take place between September 1 and 11.