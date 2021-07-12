Mandatory vaccination against COVID for certain categories imposed in 25 Russian regions

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Mandatory vaccination against the novel coronavirus infection for certain categories of the population has been imposed in 25 Russian regions, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, told TASS on Monday.

"By today, mandatory vaccination has been imposed in 25 Russian regions. The list [of categories subject to obligatory vaccination] includes jobs involving close contacts with people (medicine, trade, services, culture, etc.)," she said.

According to Popova, the sanitary watchdog is working jointly with the ministry of economic development and sectoral business development institutions on all issues of coronavirus restrictions in regions.