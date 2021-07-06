Russia is in talks with Indonesia on producing COVID-19 vaccines in the country — Lavrov

JAKARTA, July 6. /TASS/. Russia and Indonesia are discussing possible supplies and localizing production of Russia’s COVID-19 vaccines in the republic, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference after talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi.

"We confirmed our readiness to closely cooperate with Indonesia on a bilateral basis, including not only the possibility of supplying vaccines, but also producing them on Indonesian soil," Lavrov said.

According to Lavrov, Moscow and Jakarta are convinced that vaccines should be accessible for the entire world community and support respective initiatives of the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

To date, four anti-coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V and Sputnik Light from the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona by the Vector State Scientific Center of Virology and Biotechnology, and CoviVac vaccine by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center. Vaccines Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-component, Sputnik Light is a one-component vaccine.

Strategic partnership

Russia expects that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo will be able to meet soon and sign a declaration on strategic partnership, Lavrov said. "As my good friend and colleague said, we wrapped up work on a declaration, which will confirm the fact that our relations are the relations of strategic partnership. We hope that soon our leaders will be able to meet and sign this important document," Lavrov noted.

At the talks the sides also praised the level of bilateral cooperation.

The declaration on strategic partnership was expected to be signed at the two leaders’ summit in Indonesia in 2020, but the Russian president’s visit was delayed over the pandemic.