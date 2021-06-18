Russia’s crisis center rules to resume flights to Turkey from June 22 — deputy PM

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center has considered it expedient to resume flights to Turkey starting on June 22, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said at a briefing on Friday.

"According to our experts’ conclusions, taking into account the discussion and full consideration of this issue by all the concerned federal executive bodies, it was decided at a meeting of the crisis center that it is expedient to resume air links with the Republic of Turkey from June 22, 2021," she said recalling that flights would be suspended until 23.55 Moscow time of June 21.

Golikova pointed out that the decision was taken after a visit of the Russian inspection mission to Turkey, which had been agreed with Ankara. Representatives of Russia’s Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, Health Ministry, and Federal Agency for Tourism were on the mission to comprehensively assess the current situation in Turkey and its readiness to receive tourists from Russia, Golikova said.

Russia suspended flights to Turkey from April 15 to June 1 due to a resurgence of coronavirus cases. The number of flights operated by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines was limited to two per week on a reciprocal basis. On May 31, the crisis center said that Russia would extend the suspension of flights to Turkey and Tanzania until June 21 due to a complicated epidemiological situation with coronavirus in those countries.