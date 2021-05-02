Putin congratulates Orthodox Christians on Easter

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russian citizens who celebrate Easter, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"The holiday of Easter, embodying the triumph of life, goodness and justice, is of great moral importance. He awakens faith, hope, the desire to help others," Putin said in his congratulatory message.

The Russian leader noted "fruitful and highly sought activity of the Russian Orthodox Church, other Christian confessions, aimed at maintaining civil peace and harmony in the country, developing interreligious and interethnic dialogue. "

"The Church diligently cares about the promotion of high ideals and family traditions in society, the upbringing of the younger generation. It does a lot to solve pressing social issues. And, of course, I would especially note the tireless, truly selfless service of the Church, which in this challenging time has become a reliable spiritual support for millions people," the president was quoted by the press service as saying.