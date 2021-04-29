U.S. to deliver $100 mln emergency COVID-19 assistance to India - White House

WASHINGTON, April 29. /TASS/. The United States will deliver emergency COVID-19 assistance to the tune of over $100 mln to India in the coming days, the White House announced on its website on Wednesday.

"Reflecting the United States’ solidarity with India as it battles a new wave of COVID-19 cases, the United States is delivering supplies worth more than $100 million in the coming days to provide urgent relief to our partners in India. In addition, U.S. state governments, private companies, non-government organizations, and thousands of Americans from across the country have mobilized to deliver vital oxygen, related equipment, and essential supplies for Indian hospitals to support frontline health care workers and the people of India most affected during the current outbreak. U.S. Government assistance flights will start arriving in India on Thursday, April 29 and will continue into next week," according to the statement.

The assistance includes, in particular, oxygen support, therapeutics, rapid diagnostic tests, personal protective equipment.

According to the statement, the U.S. has re-directed its own order of Astra Zeneca manufacturing supplies to India. This will allow India to make over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Also, the U.S. will deliver the first tranche of a planned 20,000 treatment courses of the antiviral drug Remdesivir to help treat hospitalized patients.

Earlier on April 11, the Indian government banned exports of Remdesivir. Such drugs were widely supplied by Indian manufacturers abroad, including the United States. India is now facing a sharp surge in coronavirus infection. On Saturday, the Indian Ministry of Health said that the daily increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus was 234,692 people. The total number of people infected during the entire epidemic in the country exceeded 14.5 million people.

On Wednesday, an Il-76 plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, carrying a cargo of medical equipment intended to help India fight the coronavirus, arrived in New Delhi. Earlier, Kremlin announced that more than 22 tonnes of cargo will be delivered to India on two flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, including 20 pieces of equipment for the production of oxygen, 75 ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packages of drugs for the treatment of coronavirus infection.